David's First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds continue today with some rain, mainly along the coast

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With 0.58" of rain on Saturday in Norfolk, it was the biggest one-day rain in nearly two weeks...dating back to October 4th (0.61"). It was not a pretty Saturday, that is for sure. ORF airport got a 53 mph peak wind gust on Saturday.

Good news, less rain is expected today, but sadly, gusty winds will continue again today, tonight and Monday.

Northeast winds 20-25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph will likely persist...even higher gusts are possible up and down the Outer Banks.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, expect more sunshine to return for Tuesday, Wednesday and beyond, as this coastal storm moves further out to sea.

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