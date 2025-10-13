Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

David's First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, residual showers and some tidal flooding on Tuesday

Overnight lows should drop into the 50s
Monday evening forecast
Posted

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

The worst is over and the grip of this coastal storm is weakening, but minor to moderate tidal flooding will continue at times on Tuesday. Expect gusty winds up to 30 to 35 mph on Tuesday with residual showers, especially in the morning, with plenty of clouds all day.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with some cooler nights ahead.

Looking ahead to the weekend, spotty rain may form very late Sunday evening and into early Monday morning.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast