David's First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, residual showers and some tidal flooding on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

The worst is over and the grip of this coastal storm is weakening, but minor to moderate tidal flooding will continue at times on Tuesday. Expect gusty winds up to 30 to 35 mph on Tuesday with residual showers, especially in the morning, with plenty of clouds all day.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with some cooler nights ahead.

Looking ahead to the weekend, spotty rain may form very late Sunday evening and into early Monday morning.

