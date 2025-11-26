David's First Warning Forecast: Happy Thanksgiving ! Colder days ahead.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With clearing skies and falling temperatures, many will wake up on Thanksgiving in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

On Thanksgiving, look for lots of sunshine, cooler air and plenty of gratitude with daytime highs in the lower 50s.

Because the secondary cold front passes by tonight, Southeastern Virginia and Northeast North Carolina could still be in the mid to upper 50s between Midnight and 2 AM, but during the day, temperatures will struggle to climb back to the lower 50s. It's just best to dress for the 40s and lower 50s.

By the time shoppers head to the stores on Friday and Saturday, it will feel like winter again with wind chills falling into the 20s and 30s.

Our next chance of rain arrives later on Sunday afternoon and evening.

