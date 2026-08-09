David's First Warning Forecast: Hazy, Hot and Humid Again Today with Spotty Rain & Storms

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Good morning. Look for highs today to climb into the lower to mid 90s with triple-digit "feels Like" temperatures.

The summer heat and humidity are in full swing. And while the chance of rain and storms may be low today and beyond, it is not a zero chance. When dark clouds form, it can rain...and it can pour, thanks to all the humidity in the air with high dew points.

Looking ahead to the rest of this week, "cooler" weather is on the horizon late this week with less humidity by Friday and Friday night....highs will fall back into the 80s.

Don't forget...the Perseid Meteor Shower is expected to PEAK during the early mornings of Wednesday and Thursday, 8/12 and 8/13.

50 to 100 meteors per hour are anticipated. Best advice is to get away from city lights.

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