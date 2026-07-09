David's First Warning Forecast: Hazy, hot and humid Friday with a few P.M. storms

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Tonight will continue to be stuffy. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially north toward Middlesex and Accomack Counties until 10 PM tonight.

Overnight lows will be slow to dip into the 70s.

Friday should start sunny and bright with high humidity and cloud up a bit by the afternoon with a few P.M. storms possible, a 30% chance.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will include partly sunny skies with a 60% chance of showers & storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will also be partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers & storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in lower to mid 80s.

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