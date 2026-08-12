David's First Warning Forecast: Hazy, hot & humid on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s and 70s, still sticky

Look for hazy, hot and humid conditions on Thursday...with a 10% chance of stray showers... and highs in the lower to mid 90s...and "feels like" temperatures around 101°.

Showers and storms, a 60% chance, appear to return later on Friday with highs in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, humidity may drop slightly, but the high temperatures will fall and settle back down into the 80s.

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