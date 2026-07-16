David's First Warning Forecast: Hazy, Hot & Smoky on Friday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect more smoke and more humidity overnight. Lows should be dropping into the 70s.

With wildfire smoke coming down from Canada, the chance of you smelling it on Friday in the 757 and beyond is increasing. This smoke will add ash, dangerous particulate matter and aerosols (smoke particles) into the air. This reduction in solar radiation—often referred to as a "dimmer sun"—can prevent the lower parts of the atmosphere from heating up normally.

The effects of the smoke will fade later Friday night and into Saturday. Advice? If you don't have to exercise in this environment, I advise that you don't.

Just know, that eventually this too will pass.

Showers & storms will be possible, later Saturday, some strong to severe, a 40% chance, and periodic rain with storms on Sunday, an 80% chance.

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