David's First Warning Forecast: Hazy, hot with stormy potential on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s and 70s under scattered clouds. Humidity will stay high with some strong to severe storms possible this evening until 2 AM Wednesday.

Wednesday may feature hazy sun with stormy potential...around a 30% chance, but Wednesday's highs should struggle to reach 90 degrees.

Best chance of rain returns on Friday with a 60% chance of showers & storms and highs in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead to this weekend, expect a "slice of nice" weather for Saturday with highs struggling to reach 84 degrees with partly cloudy skies and lower humidity.

Sunday should be a tad warmer with highs near 88 degrees

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