David's First Warning Forecast: Hazy, Humid & Hotter on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the 60s with patchy fog by morning.

With highs on Tuesday in the mid 80s, expect even more heat to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The heat index or "feels like" temperatures over the next two days should reach the lower to mid 90s.

The chance of rain on Wednesday will be small, near 20%. But look for a 40% chance of storms late on Thursday and a 70% chance of rain on Friday with the passage of a cold front.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will feature a 40% chance of showers & storms with partly sunny skies, while Sunday will include a 30% chance of rain.

