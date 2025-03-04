David's First Warning Forecast: Hazy sun & clouds on Tuesday, a bit warmer

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With plenty of stars tonight, look for another chilly night across the Commonwealth with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

However, do not be surprised if temperatures slowly rise in the wee hours of the morning, as winds shift from the East to the South 5 to 10 + mph.

By the time you get out the door on Tuesday morning, many of us in Southeast Virginia and Northeast North Carolina should be back into the lower 40s and getting warmer.

With a hazy sun & clouds expected on Tuesday, look for highs in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday should average between 5 to 15 mph with peak gusts around 20 to 25 mph.

Wednesday is the day to watch for the potential of strong to severe storms across the area with damaging wind and hail as a possibility.

The weather window that I am watching is from 2 PM to 9 PM Wednesday. Roughly a half an inch to an inch of rain or more can be expected.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (formerly Twitter): @AldrichWeather

