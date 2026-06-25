David's First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity build, few P.M. storms Friday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies.

Friday will start nice and bright with more humidity, but with a few P.M. storms, a 30% chance, when it rains, it will likely pour. Highs in the lower to mid 90s with "feels like" closer to 100°.

On Saturday, another cold front comes to town, where highs may be around 90°, but there is a 60% chance of showers & storms. The storms that form on Saturday could be strong to severe with damaging winds and some localized flooding possible.

On Sunday, it will remain humid with a 30% chance of storms.

Looking ahead to next week, it appears "HOT LIKE A FIRECRACKER" weather arrives, as we get into July 1st, Wednesday, and July 2nd, Thursday.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather