David's First Warning Forecast: Hotter, more humid days are on the way

Overnight lows should drop into the 60s tonight with a few clouds and a few evening showers, mainly northwest, near I-95.
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Think of it like a "second chance at summer." Hotter and more humid days are ahead for both Friday and Saturday with "feels like" temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s.

With the passage of a cold front, temperatures should turn sharply cooler and less humid by the end of the weekend. Fall-like weather will dominate for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.

