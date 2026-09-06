David's First Warning Forecast: Less humid and partly cloudy today

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Today, our humidity is likely to drop while our comfort level will likely rise. Highs in the lower to mid 80s

Yes, there is a still a chance for rain today and later tonight...a 20% chance, but most of the day and evening will likely remain dry.

Labor day should be mostly sunny with our highs struggling to reach 80 degrees...most of the day spent in the 70s for outdoor barbeques.

Looking ahead to later this week...expect fewer rain opportunities Monday through Wednesday...but more HEAT and humidity by Thursday.

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