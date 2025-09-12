David's First Warning Forecast: Mix of Sun & Clouds this Weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the 50s and 60s

Weather optimism grew today after Friday's sun came out. Good news! This sunshine will return this weekend.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Both days should struggle to reach the mid to upper 70s in the shade in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, a coastal low off the coast of South Carolina should advance northward, giving us more rain chances, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

