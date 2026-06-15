David's First Warning Forecast: More clouds & cool on Tuesday, humidity still low

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With overnight lows dropping into the 60s and an increase in clouds by morning, expect highs on Tuesday to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with plenty of clouds and some hazy sun.

Humidity should remain low on Tuesday. But some spotty rain around midday Tuesday cannot be ruled out, a 20% chance.

Another warming trend will arrive midweek with highs reaching the upper 90s by Thursday and "feels like" temperatures soaring between 105° to 110°.

Meanwhile, some new tropical weather in the Gulf has a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days. The first Atlantic name this year would be "Arthur," if that happens.

Juneteenth has rain potential, about 80% chance, particularly and mainly in the afternoon and evening. The cold front that moves in on Friday could capture the tropical moisture to our South.

Stay tuned.

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