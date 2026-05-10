David's First Warning Forecast: More Clouds Monday, Much Cooler with Showers Developing

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

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With another "Upside Down" day ahead, thanks to the passage of a cold front from 11 PM tonight to 2 AM Monday, Monday's highs near 70 degrees should occur between 12 AM and 2 AM...most of Monday is falling through the 60s and 50s.

The chance of rain on Monday is 60% with winds running from the North to Northeast 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Most of the showers will start in the afternoon, (much sooner from the Peninsula and Eastern Shore), but ending toward 8 PM and 9 PM.

Tuesday should feature plenty of sun, but still cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Another chance of rain arrives late afternoon and evening on Wednesday and into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, especially.

Looking ahead to next weekend with a host of events...

Summer will start on Saturday, May 16th, 2026 this year....with prolonged heat and increasing humidity.

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