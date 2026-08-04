David's First Warning Forecast: More heat and less rain expected on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 70s with more shower potential.

Doppler estimates of rain on Tuesday afternoon were "epic" in Mermaid City. 3 "to 5" + or more was why flash flooding was a big concern earlier on Tuesday.

Good news, waters are now receding, but for those who vehicles got caught under water, the damage is already done.

Expect less rain and more heat on Wednesday....partly sunny with highs near 89 degrees and "feels like" near 100 degrees

Looking ahead to this weekend, Saturday and Sunday may feature some spotty rain, a 20% chance, but it will remain hot and humid.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather