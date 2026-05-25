David's First Warning Forecast: More Showers & Storms on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

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Look for more humidity overnight with clouds, showers and fog and lows near 70 degrees.

If you liked the weather on Memorial Day, you will love Tuesday's weather as well.

With an 80% chance of showers and storms, both periodic and on occasion, expect highs to climb back into the lower 80s with high dew points in the 70s, keeping it very sticky.

In the short term, our rain chances will continue through Wednesday and mainly early on Thursday. So by the time Thursday evening rolls around, less humidity, more comfortable air will be here.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Saturday may feature some spotty rain, a 20% chance, with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday looks cooler with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for stray showers at 70 degrees.

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