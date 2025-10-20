David's First Warning Forecast: More Sun on Tuesday, some evening drops possible Tuesday night

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the 40s under starry skies. If you are going to get outside to watch tonight's Orionid Meteor Showers, take a jacket, blanket and a chair and try to get away from city lights. Best viewing time is 12 AM to dawn Tuesday.

A sunny start on Tuesday should lead to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs a tad warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

By 8 PM to Midnight Tuesday night, clouds should increase with a few raindrops possible.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect highs in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies and some spotty rain possible on Sunday.

