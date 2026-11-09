David's First Warning Forecast: More sunshine on Tuesday, turning a bit warmer

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

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Expect starry skies tonight with frost concerns inland...lows generally in the 30s and 40s. Some neighborhoods along the coast will retain their heat since they are near the water with lows in the lower 50s.

Ample sunshine is expected again on Tuesday with highs climbing to near 70 degrees, which is a bit warmer.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs behind our next cold front will be abrupt. Showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible particularly on Thursday and Friday, but highs starting on Friday and into the upcoming weekend will struggle to reach the lower to mid 50s.

So if you have a warm jacket tucked away in your closet, now might be a good time to start looking for it for you and your family.

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