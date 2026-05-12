David's First Warning Forecast: More Sunshine Wednesday with spotty rain possible by evening

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

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With starry skies, expect more cool air this evening with overnight lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. It should not be as cool as last night, thanks to a southeastern to south wind 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, look for bright sunshine with a few clouds and warmer air, climbing into the mid to upper 70s. The chance of spotty rain developing in the evening is around 20%.

By early Thursday morning, however, a 40% chance of showers are possible, but do not expect much. The amount of rain is still quite limited, less than 0.01" in most cases, with a touch more for the Peninsula and the Eastern Shore.

Looking ahead to this weekend, get ready for a "summer" heat. It will come early this year: a prolonged stretch of heat and increasing humidity for the foreseeable future.

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