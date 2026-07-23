David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly cloudy Friday, as rain lingers in North Carolina

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s and lower 70s. Showers with rumbles of thunder will still be possible, especially...and mainly in North Carolina tonight and Friday.

Friday's highs should struggle to reach 80 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will also have a 30% chance of rain, but could occur anywhere in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies, 0% chance of rain, and lower humidity. Highs on Sunday should reach the lower to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, expect a gradual warming trend with temperatures reaching to near 90 degrees by Tuesday.

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