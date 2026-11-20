Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect plenty of clouds on Saturday with some spotty rain developing with highs in the mid 60s. A coastal storm will be passing by on Sunday. Because there appears to be TWO Lows...one over land and the other over the ocean, this should cause the rain to spread out and become more scattered. Torrential rain is NOT expected.

Highs on Sunday should climb into the upper 60s.

Sunday night, the last of rain should swing through our region before more rain arrive later on Travel Wednesday...leading into Thanksgiving.

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