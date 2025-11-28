David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly sunny and cold on Saturday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows will be very cold again for this time of year, dropping into the 20s and 30s. If you liked the cold sunshine today, then you will probably love it again on Saturday.

Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the lower to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain will develop on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Sunday will not be as cold in the afternoon, as we make a run toward the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Expect a break from the rain on Monday with mostly sunny skies returning. Tuesday, however, will turn soggy at times with overcast skies and roughly 1.0 to 1.5" of rain expected.

