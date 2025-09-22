David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Just in time for Fall, warmer days with more humidity are coming back, but so are the rain opportunities later in the week.

Expect some high clouds tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s with patchy fog by morning.

Tuesday should be another delightful day with mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Wednesday, a few P.M. storms will be possible, about a 30% chance, with highs in the mid 80s.

By Thursday, afternoon highs should approach the mid to upper 80s with "feels like" temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, as a cold front swings by Friday, this front could stall and interact with moisture over the Bahamas, and thus, throw back even more rain overhead on

Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned.

