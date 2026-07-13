David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday, then it turns HOT & HUMID again

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect decreasing clouds tonight with overnight lows dropping into the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday may have some early morning clouds, but should turn bright and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Hotter and more humid weather arrives, starting on Wednesday and lasting into the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend... Saturday should be hotter than Sunday.

Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with a 40% chance of showers & storms and highs in the lower to mid 90s, while Sunday should be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers & storms and highs in the upper 80s

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