Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 30s and 40s with clouds decreasing.

A mostly sunny day on Saturday is expected with less wind.

Our next rain chance arrives very late on Sunday...a 20% chance....but steadier rain moves in during the pre-dawn hours of Monday....roughly 0.25 to 0.60" which will be scattered.

A mostly sunny day on Monday will quickly develop with daytime temperatures in the 50s...but 4 AM highs in the mid 60s and falling.

Soggiest November on record, dating back to 1871...155 years ago.

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