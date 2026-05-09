David's First Warning Forecast: Mother's Day: Warm & Beautiful, Just Like Mom

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With some leftover spots of rain this evening, a 10% chance......look for overnight lows to drop into the 50s and 60s.

Mom is getting a perfect gift, in terms of weather, on Sunday. Mother's Day should be warm, with bright sunshine, and light winds and highs in the lower to mid 80s.

The chance of stray showers developing on Sunday is 10% in the afternoon.

On Monday, temperatures will be dropping from near 70 degrees (Midnight to 2 AM) and settling into the 60s with a 70% chance of showers and rumbles of thunder, mainly in the afternoon.

The cooler weather should continue on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead to later next week, another round of showers and storms will be possible P.M. Wednesday and into Thursday.

And just a heads up...summer will start next Saturday, May 16th this year with prolonged heat and increasing humidity. It might also be a good time to fix any air conditioner issues you or your neighbors might have in your car or at home before that heat arrives. Hope this helps.

David Aldrich

WTKR Chief Meteorologist

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