David's First Warning Forecast: Our September Heat Wave is just getting started

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 70s with sticky air and some stray evening showers.

Wednesday, September 2nd, should be hazy, hot and humid with highs around 92 degrees and and "feels like" temperatures around 102°.

Thursday, September 3rd, however, should be the hottest around 97 degrees...with a "feels like" temperature near 109°.

Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, it will be significantly cooler on Saturday...and especially on Sunday and Labor Day...with highs in lower 80s...which is very comfortable.

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