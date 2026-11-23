Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the 30s West...and 40s East...with some lingering showers.

Tuesday will be breezy with clouds to sun.

The probability of getting an impactful Thanksgiving Storm is increasing. Winds gusting 45 to 60 + mph will be possible with the potential of power outages. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 4.0" + are on the menu. Coastal flooding, tidal flooding, dangerous surf, beach erosion.

This storm should start in the 757 around 7 PM Wednesday and linger into the night through midday Thursday.

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