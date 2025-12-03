David's First Warning Forecast: Partly cloudy and turning milder on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With plenty of stars tonight, look for overnight lows to drop into the 20s and 30s. Wind chills by Thursday morning should drop into the mid to upper 20s to start the day.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday, turning milder in the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.

On Friday, a wet snow, mix to rain is expected with the wintery aspect to this storm system mainly in the morning hours. Once it warms aloft and at the surface, the precipitation on Friday afternoon is expected to be just rain and should eventually wash much, if not all, of the snow away.

Highs on Friday should reach the mid 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks mainly dry now with mostly cloudy skies in the mid to upper 40s and Sunday appears partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

