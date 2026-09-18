David's First Warning Forecast: Partly cloudy this weekend with a very low chance of rain

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Mainly dry: This weekend.

Spots of rain, a 20% chance, is still possible this evening, but the overall trend is to keep many of the high school football games dry this evening. Lows tonight should drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on both Saturday and Sunday, which is great news for the NAS Oceana Air Show.

Highs on Saturday should be 5 degrees cooler than Sunday. Both days have only a 10% chance of stray showers or some drizzle.

Looking ahead to next week, expect more rain showers on occasion with low dew points and lower humidity.

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