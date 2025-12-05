David's First Warning Forecast: Plenty of Clouds, Chilly on Saturday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the 30s and 40s with plenty of clouds and fog. Where temperatures drop to near freezing in inland Virginia, for example, be mindful that patches of freezing fog may form, requiring more windshield fluid to be applied to your windshield.

On Saturday, expect gloomy skies to prevail. Plenty of clouds will linger with some fog with highs in the mid 40s.

Many of these clouds should break after dark on Saturday night around 7 PM, if not a bit sooner.

On Sunday, however, look for partly cloudy skies and highs a bit milder around 50 degrees.

