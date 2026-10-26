David's First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, a bit warmer

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With a bright moon, expect overnight lows to drop into the 40s.

Plenty of sunshine will continue on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures slightly warmer with highs generally in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will return, however, on Wednesday and Thursday with just a 10% chance of a stray showers or drizzle, mainly for the Outer Banks.

Looking ahead to Halloween and this weekend, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with mainly dry weather until late Sunday night and into Monday.

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