David's First Warning Forecast: Rainy and Windy on Tuesday

Overnight lows should drop into the 50s with rainfall increasing overnight
Monday evening forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Imagine a cloudy, windy, rainy day where temperatures hold fairly steady in the 50s. That is what Tuesday, October 28th looks like to me for Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina.
Yes, it will be dreary and bleak, as the wind-driven rain characterizes the day. The wind will make it feel even colder.

Wind gusts on Tuesday:
40 to 45 mph for S.E. Virginia
45 to 55 mph for the Outer Banks.

Expect a bit of a rain "pull-back" on Wednesday (just a few showers) before another storm system arrives here from the West very late Wednesday night / early Thursday (like around 2 AM Thursday, particularly)

In all, expect 1 to 3" of rain area-wide this week.

Looking ahead to Halloween and beyond, expect mostly sunny skies for both Friday and Saturday.

