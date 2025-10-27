David's First Warning Forecast: Rainy and Windy on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast
Imagine a cloudy, windy, rainy day where temperatures hold fairly steady in the 50s. That is what Tuesday, October 28th looks like to me for Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina.
Yes, it will be dreary and bleak, as the wind-driven rain characterizes the day. The wind will make it feel even colder.
Wind gusts on Tuesday:
40 to 45 mph for S.E. Virginia
45 to 55 mph for the Outer Banks.
Expect a bit of a rain "pull-back" on Wednesday (just a few showers) before another storm system arrives here from the West very late Wednesday night / early Thursday (like around 2 AM Thursday, particularly)
In all, expect 1 to 3" of rain area-wide this week.
Looking ahead to Halloween and beyond, expect mostly sunny skies for both Friday and Saturday.
