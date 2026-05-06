David's First Warning Forecast: Rainy at times on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

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Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s by morning, as our rain chances increase, especially after 11 PM tonight.

Over 1.0 + of rain is expected to fall on Thursday with most of it falling in the morning hours.

Highs on Thursday should be near 70 around midnight, but most of day will be spent in the 50s, once the rain intensifies.

Friday will be a delightful day, mostly sunny, but a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will also include some more rain opportunities...about 40% chance...with highs in the upper 70s.

Mother's Day should be partly cloudy with just a 10% chance for some stray showers in the afternoon.

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