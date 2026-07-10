David's First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms expected on Saturday and Sunday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 70s by morning. It will remain sticky with more rain potential.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, look for a 60% chance of showers and storms: Not a wash-out, per se, but some early rain, then a midday break, followed up by more showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening. Highs on the Saturday should approach the upper 80s to near 90°.

Sunday, however, will be cooler and less humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s, but it still has a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Looking ahead to next week, cooler air will likely start the week, but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs should rise back into the mid 90s with "feels like" temperatures around 100° +.

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