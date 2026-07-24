David's First Warning Forecast: Showers at times Saturday, Less humid and beautiful Sunday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect more clouds this evening and showers to develop overnight....with some locally heavy rain possible at that time.

Lows should drop into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

It is one weekend with a tale of two stories.

Showers and rumbles of thunder will be likely on Saturday with plenty of clouds and highs in the 70s.

With a stalled front, models still struggle with amount and the placement for Saturday's rains. See the attached photos.

But the good news is...Sunday looks great. Sunday should be "a slice of nice."

Looking ahead to next week...heat and humidity will return by Tuesday with highs on that day in the lower 90s.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather