David's First Warning Forecast: Showers linger tonight and into the day on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 70s with showers lingering, patchy fog and plenty of humidity.

Tuesday will feature plenty of clouds, some intervals of sun and highs in the lower to mid 80s with a 70% chance of showers and storms developing. Tuesday will not be a wash-out, but occasional showers and storms may appear in your neighborhood, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday has a 40% chance of showers and storms, but it should be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, just spotty rain can be anticipated. Expect highs on Saturday and Sunday to be near 90 degrees.

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