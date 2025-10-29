David's First Warning Forecast: Storms to Sun on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect rain and storms to increase tonight with some storms becoming strong to isolated (or spotty) severe. The chance of rain tonight is running around 90%.

By Thursday morning, some strong storms may linger through 10 AM or 11 AM....about a 60% chance.

Sunshine should break out between Noon and 3 PM Thursday with gusty winds around 35 mph.

Looking ahead to Halloween, Friday will feature bright sunshine with gusty winds and a high of 62 degrees. Wind gusts on Friday could range from 30 to 40 mph.

Saturday should be mostly sunny as well with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday will start sunny and become partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a showers near and along the Outer Banks.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather