David's First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible later Monday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

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Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s and 70s under scattered clouds.

The greatest risk for "isolated" severe storms (pictured in green) to "scattered" severe storms (picture in yellow) would be between 4 PM and 11 PM on Monday. The amount of stronger storms are favored on the Peninsulas and parts of the Eastern Shore, Damaging winds and some localized flooding are the biggest concerns, but this may only in a few communities.

Monday will be hotter with highs in the lower to mid 90s and "feels like" temperatures near 101°

Of course, when the rain and storms arrive on Monday, it should cool our temperatures rather dramatically.

Looking to the week ahead, more rain opportunities arrive on Friday and Saturday.

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