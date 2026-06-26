David's First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Saturday, mainly P.M.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to be muggy in the 70s with more clouds, stray showers possible.

Strong to severe storms will be developing on Saturday with the greatest risk between 2 PM and 11 PM. Damaging winds, in some cases, and localized flooding should be anticipated.

The reason for all of this rain? High dew points, southwest winds transporting more moisture into our neighborhoods.

On Sunday, scattered showers and storms may hold on from time to time, a 40% chance, with high humidity.

In all cases this weekend, when and where it rains, it will pour.

Looking ahead to next week...some of the hottest days of summer will roll in, especially after Wednesday, July 1st.

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