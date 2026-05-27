David's First Warning Forecast: Strong to Severe storms possible tonight with spotty rain early Thursday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s to near 70 degrees with plenty of humidity.

Evening showers & storms are possible tonight, but should slow down after 3 AM Thursday.

Only a few storms could reach severe limits, but because of the high dew points, where and when it rains, it will pour.

If you prefer cooler and more specifically LESS HUMID air, then you will love Thursday afternoon. I am expect the sticky dew point temperatures to drop between 5° and 10° on Thursday in two hours....from say, 1 PM to 3 PM Thursday.

The pick day of the week is still Friday, although....

Looking ahead to the week, expect plenty of sun, low humidity and highs in the lower to mid 70s.

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