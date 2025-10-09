David's First Warning Forecast: Sun & clouds on Friday, A coastal storm this Weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Cooler air settled in today (Norfolk's high was only 67°, normal 75°) and we have one more day of sunshine & clouds on Friday before weather conditions are expected to go downhill this weekend.

Friday's highs should be in the upper 60s.

This weekend's coastal storm will likely be disruptive for many outdoor events and activities.

Showers will move up from the South on Saturday morning with Saturday night / early Sunday morning as the peak of the event, in terms of rainfall.

Wind-driven rain will continue on Sunday, as this Coastal Low slowly lifts north toward the Delaware beaches by Monday.

Expect moderate to major tidal flooding by Sunday for many areas, including Sewell's Point and Lynnhaven River near Lynnhaven Inlet, for example.

I believe 1 to 3" of rainfall in Southeastern Virginia and 3 to 6"+ of rainfall in Northeast North Carolina will be possible.

Gusts of wind 35 to 55 + mph will be possible through Monday as well.

