David's First Warning Forecast: Sun to scattered clouds on Saturday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

The sunshine today was fantastic, as temperatures here on Friday warmed up into the mid 80s.

With starry skies tonight, look for lows in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday will likely start nice and bright, but more patchy fog will be possible by morning.

On Saturday, expect sun to scattered clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday should a mix of sun & clouds with a 20% chance of spotty rain.

Fall officially begins astronomically at 2:19 PM on Monday. I am looking for a partly cloudy day on Monday, dry, with highs in the mid 70s.

