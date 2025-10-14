David's First Warning Forecast: Sunshine develops on Wednesday, still gusty

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the lower 60s and 50s with mainly gray skies, drizzle and gusty winds.

On Wednesday, we will turn a corner in a good way with developing sunshine from West to East. Expect highs on Wednesday to be near 70 degrees.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday, however, are likely to stay "cooler than average" with sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday with showers developing later Sunday night.

