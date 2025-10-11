David's First Warning Forecast: The Coastal Storm is here

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

From periods of intense rain and wind to major tidal flooding, there are a lot of moving parts to this coastal storm, which will pick up steam tonight and into the day on Sunday.

Rainfall will increase tonight and through early Sunday with 1 to 3" expected for Southeastern Virginia and 3 to 6" of rain may fall along the Outer Banks and in parts of Northeast North Carolina.

Peak wind gusts 50 to 55 + mph will be possible, especially between 2 AM and 2 PM Sunday, when trees may come down in some cases and power may go out.

Tidal flooding will become major in many locations, particulary between 12 PM and 2 PM Sunday.

