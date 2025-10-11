Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
David's First Warning Forecast: The Coastal Storm is here

Overnight lows tonight should drop into the 60s
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

From periods of intense rain and wind to major tidal flooding, there are a lot of moving parts to this coastal storm, which will pick up steam tonight and into the day on Sunday.

Rainfall will increase tonight and through early Sunday with 1 to 3" expected for Southeastern Virginia and 3 to 6" of rain may fall along the Outer Banks and in parts of Northeast North Carolina.

Peak wind gusts 50 to 55 + mph will be possible, especially between 2 AM and 2 PM Sunday, when trees may come down in some cases and power may go out.

Tidal flooding will become major in many locations, particulary between 12 PM and 2 PM Sunday.

