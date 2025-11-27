David's First Warning Forecast: The Cold Air is just getting Started

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With mostly clear skies tonight, look for lows to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Because of the harsh wind on Friday: WNW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph, our wind chills will be the 20s in the morning and 30s in the afternoon.

It's "deceiving sunshine" since it may look nice and inviting when you look out a window, but once you get outside, the cold reminder is there.

And if you thought it was going to get warmer on Saturday, think again. This winter chill will likely last right through Sunday morning, before milder tries to advance.

