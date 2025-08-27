David's First Warning Forecast: The comfort level keeps increasing

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

The comfortable stretch of weather will continue into Thursday and beyond, as highs struggle to reach the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Scattered clouds will return on Friday as well with highs a bit warmer around 84 degrees. The chance of rain is pretty slim on Thursday and Friday, running around 10% both days.

Looking ahead to the Labor Day Weekend, a 30% chance of rain will develop on Saturday, particularly for North Carolina, as a coastal low slowly forms.

