David's First Warning Forecast: The Temperature Roller Coaster is about to begin

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

It may be time to buckle your seatbelt, as the next temperature roller coaster is about to begin.

Overnight lows should drop into the 30s and 40s under starry skies.

Tonight will feature below normal temperatures. Friday afternoon will feature above normal temperatures.

With sunshine to partly cloudy skies expected on Friday, look for highs to run into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Rain chances look limited on Saturday, but improve on Sunday with highs on both days in the 70s.

The chance of rain on Saturday is running around 20%, while Sunday's chance of rain is twice that at 40% with some thunder possible.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected drop to the coldest air of the season so far with lows in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s on Veterans Day morning.

Expect mostly sunny skies to develop on Veterans Day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

